Tottenham Looking to Take Advantage of Marco Reus' Contract Situation With Summer Swoop

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus in the summer to bolster their attacking options.

The German international is yet to extend his contract at Dortmund, despite only having one year left after this season, and the Mirror report that the north London side are looking to take advantage of that situation at the end of the season.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Reus has also attracted attention from other clubs such as Liverpool, which could be a better prospect for the winger as he has already worked with Jurgen Klopp.

Although, it remains to be seen whether Spurs actually need Reus in their squad. They already have the likes of Heung-min Son, Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and new signing Lucas Moura to choose from, with some considering that spending the money elsewhere in the squad would be more beneficial than bringing in a mercurial but injury-prone midfield option.

Reus has only managed three games in the Bundesliga this season due to a long-term injury. Despite this, he has two goals to his name since his return last month - coinciding with a resurgence in the club's form.

Dortmund began the season very well, leading the table for the opening few weeks. However, a run of eight games in a row without a win saw them slide down the table, leaving them in second place and leading a group of five teams with just three points between them.