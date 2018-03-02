Watford vs West Brom Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News, Prediction and More

After their latest win over Everton, Watford welcome fellow strugglers West Brom to Vicarage Road.

Meanwhile, West Brom go into this game with a four-game loss streak. They will need to bounce back if they want to stay in the Premier League next season.

Watford are currently tenth in the league, however, they are only six points above the relegation zone so every point is still crucial at this latter stage of the season.

On the other hand, West Brom are at the foot of the table, seven points from safety. Every game is important for them now and they will need something from this game.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game:

Previous League Encounter

The last time these sides faced was in September. The game ended as a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns.

It was a tense game, with West Brom going 2-0 up after 21 minutes with goals from Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans.

Watford replied in the 37th minute after current Watford top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure netted his second of the season.

The Hornets eventually got their equaliser in the 95th minutes as Richarlison headed in a Jose Holebas free-kick. Hopefully the reverse fixture will match the excitement of this game.

Key Battle

Troy Deeney vs Jonny Evans

Troy Deeney returned to scoring form in Watford's game against Everton, so he will be full of confidence going into this game.

Watford are without Gerard Deulofeu, so the attacking responsibility will rest solely on the shoulders of Deeney.

Jonny Evans has been the best of a bad bunch at West Brom this season, which has been rewarded with transfer speculation to top clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal. The Baggies will look to him to deal with Deeney on Saturday.

Team News

Watford are without right-winger Gerard Deulofeu for this game as he suffered a fractured foot after their win against his former club, Everton. Attacking midfielder Will Hughes is, however, expected to return.

West Brom are still without loanee Daniel Sturridge as he remains on the sidelines for another two weeks. Nacer Chadli and James Morrison will also miss the game at Vicarage Road.

Potential Watford Starting Lineup: Karnezis, Janmaat, Prodl, Mariappa, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Carrillo, Pereyra, Richarlison, Deeney





Potential West Brom Starting Lineup: Foster, Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs, Phillips, Livermore, Krychowiak, McClean, Rodriguez, Rondon

Prediction

Watford will go into this game with confidence after their recent win against Everton. However, with the loss of Gerard Deulofeu, their attacking potential will be reduced.

West Brom are on a losing streak of four games, so they need at least a draw out of this game to get out of that slump, so expect them to improve their game.





Prediction: Watford 1-1 West Brom