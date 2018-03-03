Arsenal Handed Boost in Max Meyer Pursuit as Schalke Chief Admits Midfielder Is 'Exploring Market'

Arsenal have been handed a timely boost in their pursuit of transfer target Max Meyer after Schalke's sporting director, Christian Heidel admitted the midfielder is 'exploring' his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Germany international is set to see his contract with the Bundesliga outfit expire at the end of the season having rejected a new deal with the club, ensuring the 22-year-old is available on a free transfer.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Since breaking through to the first team at Schalke Meyer has scored 22 goals in 189 appearances, but after passing up the opportunity to extend his stay with the German club it appears as though his time at Arena AufSchalke is almost up.

Asked to address the transfer speculation surrounding Meyer, Heidel told RevierSport, via the Mirror: "It is clear that Max and his advisors are exploring the market. And we’re not doing anything different."

Meyer has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League as Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are all understood to have expressed a strong interest in the midfielder.

The Gunners are reportedly set for an overhaul of the squad in the summer, with three key positions pinpointed as must-haves: a new keeper, centre-half and defensive midfielder.





However, the club will be forced to obtain their targets on a budget and with Meyer available on a Bosman the club could secure a major coup should they sign the talented youngster for free.

As a versatile midfielder capable of playing a defensive or attacking role, Meyer will prove to be a bargain for which ever club secures his signature during the summer.