Arsenal Legend Patrick Vieira Sells Cheshire Mansion Amid Arsene Wenger Replacement Reports

Rumours over Patrick Vieira replacing Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager have grown after the Gunners legend sold his plush mansion in the heart of Cheshire.

Vieira, who currently manages Manchester City affiliate New York City FC in the United States, is at 10-1 odds to take over from his French compatriot as Wenger's future at the Emirates looks increasingly uncertain.

The Sun and other media outlets have reported that Vieira has managed to sell the £2.2m home that he stayed at during his five-year spell with City after he departed north London, and has claimed that doing so means the ex-midfielder may be looking to be reunited with his former club.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira sells seven-bedroom Cheshire mansion for £2.2m... a year after putting pad up for sale https://t.co/LyWzuXoRjk pic.twitter.com/VeEqGxbIec — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 3, 2018

The 41-year-old has been tipped to replace Wenger by his former teammate Ray Parlour, and the Sun believe that selling his mansion in the north west is a surefire indicator that Vieira is giving serious consideration to taking up the reins with the Gunners.

Wenger is under huge pressure after seven defeats in 13 games since the turn of the year, and the veteran manager has been slammed by fans and the media over the past week after back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Pep Guardiola's City.

Arsenal lost the Carabao Cup final at Wembley before losing on home soil on Thursday and were booed off the field of play in the latter of those contests.

Am beginning to think Vieira should be the next manager. Unite the fans, elite winning mentality, absolute shithouse, hard as nails, and would probably pick Mourinho up by his ears. — Brad (@ArsenalFCView) March 3, 2018

(You may also be interested in Former Arsenal Chairman Who Appointed Arsene Wenger Says Frenchman Has 'Outstayed His Welcome')



Wenger has faced questions in recent days about his future with Arsenal and has remarked that losing his job is the last thing on his mind.

The club's hierarchy are thought to be weighing up whether to let the 68-year-old depart in the summer with Wenger's side lying sixth in the Premier League however - 10 points off fourth-placed Spurs - and replacing him with a young, hungry gaffer who can lead the club back to glory.

"He knows the club very well and he knows the history of the club. I think he could attract big players and I think the fans would give him a chance as well."



- Ray Parlour on Patrick Vieira replacing Arsène Wenger as manager pic.twitter.com/01VYV77MnR — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) February 27, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti's name was bandied about last week ahead of that final loss to City, but Vieira has emerged as a strong contender for the role in the past 48 hours.

The Arsenal legend has been able to enjoy the finer luxuries in life wherever he has gone, and the new occupant of his former pad in Wilmslow will also be able to relax in style.

Vieira's former home comes complete with a boot room, sauna, gym and wine cellar and whoever has managed to snap it up will have plenty of opportunities to relax however they like.

