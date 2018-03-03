Arsenal Star 'on the Brink of Tears' During Team Meeting Held Without Under-Fire Arsene Wenger

One senior Arsenal player is reported to have been on the cusp of tears during an emotionally charged crisis meeting with the playing squad following their heavy defeat against Manchester City in the League Cup final.

The impassioned speech was delivered without the presence of the under pressure manager Arsene Wenger as the playing group sought to air their anger and frustration over the club's decline in private.

Wenger's position at the helm of Arsenal has come under increasing scrutiny after falling to two defeats to Pep Guardiola in the same week which has compounded the club's lack of progress this season having allowed the gap to fourth place to stretch to an almost insurmountable 10 points.

According to the Guardian, the unnamed player was close to tears as he delivered an emotional speech in the dressing room as he reflected on how far the talented squad had wavered, leaving him unable to finish as he recounted that his children had been asking why Arsenal had been so poor - forcing another player to take over.

"We are a big club. But we need more help from the coaches," he said. Another then interjected: "It’s not going to happen. We need to find the answers ourselves."

The meeting which took place on Tuesday preceded the second defeat to City within the space of five days, and the soul-searching discussion is said to have offered a damning verdict on why Wenger could be on borrowed time at the Emirates.





The club are said to be considering replacing the Frenchman in the summer and have looked to the likes of Leonardo Jardim, Joachim Low, Brendan Rodgers and Carlo Ancelotti as potential candidates for the top job.





