Arsene Wenger Provides Fitness Update on Jack Wilshere Ahead of Trip to Brighton on Sunday

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has provided an update on the fitness of Jack Wilshere ahead of the club's trip to Brighton on Sunday in the Premier League.

The midfielder was absent for the second consecutive 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Thursday after playing in the Carabao Cup final defeat the previous Sunday.

Despite playing 27 times in all competitions this season, Wilshere's injury record in recent campaigns has been well documented, meaning that Wenger is hesitant to risk the 26-year-old with the Europa League still to play for.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking yesterday to the club's official website, Wenger gave an update regarding the fitness of the England man, rating his chances of playing at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

He said: "If he can practice tomorrow, then he will be in contention. He will not practice today, he will have treatment and then a test tomorrow."

Now 10 points off the top four, the Gunners are in desperate need of three points after a pair of dismal displays against Pep Guardiola's side.

Man City have beaten Arsenal 3-0 twice in the same week. If that's not the most Arsenal thing ever, I don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/3jg0xnJOJ8 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 1, 2018

(You may also be interested in Arsenal Star 'On the Brink of Tears' During Team Meeting Held Without Under-Fire Arsene Wenger)





With the game against Chris Hughton's side coming a mere three days from their most recent fixture, Wenger admits he doesn't know what effects playing two games in quick succession could have on his squad.

Asked if he could rest players for the game, he stated: "I don’t know, we will have to analyse that medically and see if I need to rest some players or not.

"I have until Sunday to make that decision, but of course we gave a lot (in the Carabao Cup final) and on Thursday night. I have to decide who I rest and who I keep going."



