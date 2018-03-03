Benjamin Mendy Fires Off Odd Tweet Claiming Manchester City Misquoted Him on Injury Recovery

Benjamin Mendy has suggested Manchester City misquoted him after the club's social media account released quotes from the defender which said he was set to return to action in the Manchester derby in April.

The 23-year-old - who has been out of action for more than five months - took to Twitter to immediately question 'where or when' he was quoted by the club as he denied targeting a comeback for the derby.

🤔 hummm not sure where or when I said that but ... calm down guys, no rush or pressure it will take as long as I need until I’m 100% https://t.co/CRysUTXFhE — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) March 2, 2018

Having suffered knee ligament damage against Crystal Palace in September the left-back has been forced to sit on the sidelines for the majority of the season as he works his way back to full fitness.

Mendy had originally hoped to return for a potential Champions League semi-final tie in late April, but the club quoted him as saying he has a 'realistic aim' of making a return for when City host United earlier in the month.

However, he took to Twitter to quash the quotes as he replied to City's post and said: "Hummm not sure where or when I said that but...calm down guys, no rush or pressure it will take as long as I need until I'm 100%."

City had quoted the former Monaco defender as saying: "The Manchester derby is a realistic aim. That's half-clear in my mind. I really want to play that game. When I started my recovery, I had in mind the semifinals of the Champions League.





"That was my goal, but I am coming back a bit quicker than expected originally so maybe it will be possible for me to return sooner than that. I believe in this.

"I think it's possible for me to come back within four weeks. It's not a good thing to come back too soon and you have to take your time. We will see how things go but I am working hard and optimistic.''





The 23-year-old has made just five appearances for City following his £52m move from Monaco last summer.





