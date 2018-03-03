Chris Hughton Admits Brighton Should Fear Wounded Arsenal Ahead of Weekend Clash

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has admitted that Arsenal's recent struggles could prompt a reaction from the Gunners when they face his side on Sunday.

The Gunners have endured a poor 2018 so far, losing seven of their 13 games this year. In the last week, they lost 3-0 in two successive games against Manchester City, first in the league cup final and then at home in the Premier League.

The league defeat leaves Arsenal firmly in sixth place in the table, 10 points behind the top four positions.

Brighton boss Hughton says his side are desperate to finally beat a member of the 'big six'. But he believes Arsenal's poor results recently could mean that it may be a bad time to play them because they will want a reaction to their defeats.





According to the Mirror, the 59-year-old said: "Confidence is high here and we're on a good run. The timing of the run is important too because we have some big games coming up. We haven't beaten a team in the so-called 'big six' yet and we need that to change.

"We still have many of them to play in the run-in and we need to get something. Our best chance so far was at Old Trafford, when we played very well but lost 1-0, and we need that to change.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"Most managers would say that when you play against a team of the stature of Arsenal, who have had back-to-back defeats, you know they will want a reaction. It's arguably the worst time to play them, not the best. So we have to get on with the job in hand. Arsene is an outstanding manager - has been and still is.

"There is no one with more experience, and I have absolute respect for what he has done, and the ability he still has. Sympathy is probably the wrong word. Arsene is a manager who has been around for so long and gone through so many periods. You can't be a manager that long without having difficult times.

"The majority of the time he has been there, there have been pluses. There isn't anyone with more experience to handle difficult times than Arsene, and he will want to get things right and get back to winning ways."