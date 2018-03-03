Emmanuel Petit Says 'Tired' Arsene Wenger Needs a Friend to Ease Him Away From the Emirates

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit believes Arsene Wenger is looking physically tired from the constant pressure and he needs a friend to tell him he isn't taking the club forward anymore.

The Gunners have suffered a poor 2018, losing seven of their 13 games including back-to-back 3-0 defeats in a five-day spell against Manchester City. The first came in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, before the Gunners went down by the same scoreline in the league on Thursday.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The bad results over the last few matches have seen the pressure increase significantly on Arsene Wenger and his future at the club.

Speaking this week, former Gunners charge Emmanuel Petit said: "I see him on the bench, he looks tired physically, you can see the pressure on his face, the frustration. Every time he has to answer the same questions about himself.





"It's been 20 years now. The pressure he's been living under for the past few years is amazing. I'm looking at it from the outside and I'm thinking, 'How can he live with that sort of pressure every single week?'

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I have the feeling that he is tired of it. That's my opinion. He's tired. He's probably angry about not being given the consideration for what he's done for Arsenal and the Premier League.





"But Arsene knows better than anyone that, in football, what you have done, what you have won is the past and when you won trophies like he did in the first few years that he set the level of expectation very high.

"I don't know what will happen at the end of the season, but I will always support Arsene for what he did for me back in the days at Monaco and also at Arsenal. I know the link I can have with him. But when you have a friend, a good friend, you expect them to tell you the truth and to be honest with you and to tell you the truth even when you disagree or don't like the truth.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"That's something I would expect from my best friend. 'Be honest with me even if you know I won't like it'. I think Arsene knows the reality of the situation. I am sure that he is upset with former players talking about Arsenal and Arsene, the way the club is managing the players, the frustration with former players and how unhappy he is with what they say in public.

"But if Arsene is honest with himself and looks himself in the mirror then he knows we are telling the truth. We don't say it because we want to kick Arsenal. The way we say it is because we love Arsenal and Arsene."