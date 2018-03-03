Football Law Makers Vote in Favour of VAR as FIFA & FA Reach Unanimous Decision

The Football Association have joined the likes of the SFA, IFA, FAW and FIFA to vote in favour of the introduction of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR), according to BBC journalist Richard Conway.

The unanimous decision, which was reached by the sport's law makers in Zurich on Saturday, will see a number of amendments made to the existing laws of the game.

Unanimous vote in favour of VAR by Fifa, FA, SFA, IFA and FAW.

Paves the way for it to be used at this summer's Russian World Cup. — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) March 3, 2018

The new technology, which has already been tested in Germany and Italy throughout this season, could even be used at the World Cup this summer for the first time in a major international tournament - although an official decision is yet to be made.

La Liga have confirmed that VAR will be used in Spain next season, while its potential introduction in the Premier League next year is still unconfirmed.

FIFA confirms final decision on use of VAR at World Cup will be made at council meeting on 16 March. — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) March 3, 2018

Although the jury still seems to be out over a general consensus for fans of the Premier League over the new technology, supporters in leagues where the tech has already been introduced have been vigorously protesting against VAR throughout the campaign.