Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich will be hoping they can get back to winning ways this weekend with a trip to the Schwarzwald-Stadion to take on SC Freiburg.
After a disappointing 0-0 draw to Hertha BSC last week, Jupp Heynckes's side will be up against it this week as they are facing a side with an outstanding record at home this season - with Freiburg's last defeat in Baden-Württemberg coming back in November.
Here's everything you need to know about the game this Sunday:
Classic Encounter
Bastian Schweinsteiger, the club's captain on the day, had put Pep Guardiola's side into the lead after just 13 minutes, with Mitchell Weiser claiming an assist.
However, a late first-half goal from Admir Mehmedi saw the hosts get back on level terms. Then, following a nervy second half, Freiburg's reliable goalscorer Nils Petersen came off the bench to snatch all three points away from Bayern in the 89th minute.
Key Battle
Söyüncü has made 18 appearances already this season and is showing a maturity in the Breisgau-Brasilianer's defence that you wouldn't ordinarily expect from a young defender.
Having already helped Freiburg claim results against the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen this season, Söyüncü could guide Christian Streich's side past the 30 point mark by aiding the team and causing an upset this weekend.
Team News
Franck Ribéry will also be unavailable for selection this weekend, while Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba are expected to be given the all clear by Bayern's medical team ahead of the game.
Sunday's hosts are about as close as you can get to having a full squad being given a clean bill of health - only Florian Niederlechner, who won't be seen on the pitch till next season, is out.
Potential SC Freiburg Starting Lineup: Schwolow, Stenzel, Söyüncü, Lienhart, Günter, Koch, Abrashi, Höler, Terrazzino, Haberer, Petersen.
Prediction