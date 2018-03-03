Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich will be hoping they can get back to winning ways this weekend with a trip to the Schwarzwald-Stadion to take on SC Freiburg.

After a disappointing 0-0 draw to Hertha BSC last week, Jupp Heynckes's side will be up against it this week as they are facing a side with an outstanding record at home this season - with Freiburg's last defeat in Baden-Württemberg coming back in November.

Here's everything you need to know about the game this Sunday:

Classic Encounter

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern have only lost to Freiburg on four occasions over the last 25 years, with three of those defeats coming before the turn of the century, and all of which have been on the road.





When the Bavarians travelled to the Schwarzwald-Stadion during the 2014/15 season - a campaign where SC Freiburg would be relegated - Bayern threw away an early lead and returned to Munich empty-handed.





Bastian Schweinsteiger, the club's captain on the day, had put Pep Guardiola's side into the lead after just 13 minutes, with Mitchell Weiser claiming an assist. However, a late first-half goal from Admir Mehmedi saw the hosts get back on level terms. Then, following a nervy second half, Freiburg's reliable goalscorer Nils Petersen came off the bench to snatch all three points away from Bayern in the 89th minute. Key Battle





Caglar Söyüncü vs Robert Lewandowski

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Although Robert Lewandowski will be walking onto the pitch on Sunday as Bayern's biggest threat, Freiburg's promising young centre-back, Caglar Söyüncü, could steal the show this weekend.





Despite being far from a household name in the broader context of European football, the 21-year-old defender is already getting a reputation in Germany - less than two years after first moving to the Bundesliga.





Söyüncü has made 18 appearances already this season and is showing a maturity in the Breisgau-Brasilianer's defence that you wouldn't ordinarily expect from a young defender. Having already helped Freiburg claim results against the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen this season, Söyüncü could guide Christian Streich's side past the 30 point mark by aiding the team and causing an upset this weekend. Team News

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

The last thing Jupp Heynckes needed was another injury to one of his attacking players, so the loss of Kingsley Coman will prove a real blow for the Bundesliga veteran.





Franck Ribéry will also be unavailable for selection this weekend, while Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba are expected to be given the all clear by Bayern's medical team ahead of the game. Sunday's hosts are about as close as you can get to having a full squad being given a clean bill of health - only Florian Niederlechner, who won't be seen on the pitch till next season, is out. Potential SC Freiburg Starting Lineup: Schwolow, Stenzel, Söyüncü, Lienhart, Günter, Koch, Abrashi, Höler, Terrazzino, Haberer, Petersen.





Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Ulreich, Rafinha, Süle, Hummels, Alaba, Martínez, Thiago, Vidal, Robben, Müller, Lewandowski.

Prediction

All signs are pointing to a Bayern Munich win this weekend.





Despite the disappointment of the draw last week, Jupp Heynckes will be demanding a response and he won't accept anything but a ruthless Bayern victory this weekend - with his tactical masterplan expected to be carried out with clinical precision.





Freiburg could upset the odds this weekend and , as one of just three teams to reach double figures in draws this season, it wouldn't be a shock to see the points shared once again at the Schwarzwald-Stadion on Sunday.





Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich