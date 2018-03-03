Jose Mourinho Reveals Surprisingly Unambitious Target for End of Premier League Season

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has his sights firmly set on Champions League football next season and whilst he hopes his side can finish as the best of the rest, he admits there is little difference between finishing fourth or as runners-up.

The Red Devils have occupied second position behind runaway leaders Manchester City for most of the campaign, but with two defeats in their last four league games the door has been opened for Liverpool and Tottenham to mount a late challenge for the position.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Mourinho insists that he is aiming for second, however he is aware that there now exists little difference between fourth and second in terms of 'prestige' as Champions League football is now guaranteed regardless.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of United's trip to Crystal Palace on Monday, Mourinho said, via Goal: "The gap is a very short gap.

"Six points between second and fifth is really, really short and open for everybody, but all four are in the Champions League still, so we have other focus, other targets.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

"I have to say, all of us very good teams, in spite of sometimes the way I read it looks like all the others are better than us, but I'm not sure that's the reality. So, I would say there are four very good teams and one will be out of the Champions League.

"If you ask me second or fourth, I say by the financial point of view it doesn't make a difference, by the prestige point of view it doesn't make a difference. You go to Champions League and the fourth [placed team] doesn't even now have to play the last qualification.

"But, by the personal point of view second is better than third, so we are going to try the best possible.

"Of course, the top four is very difficult and that's the main target for us, but if you can finish second we won't finish third," he added.

