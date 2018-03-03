Juventus Warn Emre Can That They May Look at Other Midfield Options if He Stalls on Agreeing Deal

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has reiterated that the Italian champions are keen on signing Emre Can during the summer transfer window, but stressed that they would find alternatives if the German midfielder chose not to join them.

Liverpool midfielder Can has been heavily linked with a move to Turin when his contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Reds since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

Marotta stated his admiration for Can's abilities as a player, and admitted that Juventus' interest was partly motivated by the bargain deal they could get for the German this summer.

6 - Emre Can has scored six goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season, his best tally for the club in a single campaign. Rise. pic.twitter.com/H0SKn81mnY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2018

“He is one of the most interesting players on the market today, for his talent, but also because his contract ends next June," said Marotta, as quoted by the Mirror.

“It’s normal that (his) situation has attracted a number of suitors for him as a player. We know we will face competition from the best clubs in the world.

"The final decision is up to the player himself. If he decides to come to Turin we will be happy, otherwise we will look for other solutions.”

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport reported earlier this week that Juventus had given Can an ultimatum, requiring him to make a decision on his future within seven days. Can's departure from Anfield is seen as inevitable, but he does not seem to have made any progress on a deal to join Massimiliano Allegri's squad.





Juventus have won the last six Serie A titles, but currently trail league-leaders Napoli by four points with a game in hand.