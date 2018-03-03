Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth: Mahrez Nets Last Gasp Equaliser in Entertaining Draw

Riyad Mahrez was Leicester City's hero once more after the forward netted a last-minute equaliser to break Bournemouth's hearts and earn a 1-1 draw.



Joshua King's 35th-minute penalty looked to have hauled the Cherries into the top half of the table after a dogged display against the Foxes but, in the 97th minute of the match, Mahrez curled home a delightful set piece to ensure a share of the spoils.

The free kick came in controversial circumstances after a further two minutes of injury time were played at the end of the contest, but the hosts won't care one jot as they were spared the ignominy of losing on home soil.



ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

Asmir Begovic thwarted Riyad Mahrez with the game's first chance on 14 minutes - the Bosnian denying the Algerian at his near post after the latter had beaten the offside trap.

King and Junior Stanislas sent tame efforts well wide soon after before the pair linked up and allow the former to draw a routine stop from Kasper Schmeichel.

Harry Maguire saw a header held by Begovic from a recycled free kick before Marc Albrighton's rush of blood to the head handed the Cherries a penalty 10 minutes before half-time.

10 - Bournemouth have scored in 10 consecutive games for the first time in the Premier League; netting in every game they've played since Boxing Day 2017. Formula. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

The makeshift wing-back inexplicably sent King crashing to the turf right on the edge of the area with the latter facing away from goal and, after dusting himself down, the striker stroked the ball home to Schmeichel's left.

Albrighton's first half almost went from bad to worse with a slack back pass to the Foxes keeper, but Schmeichel was alert enough to beat the onrushing Calum Wilson to the ball.

The hosts were lucky not to concede a second penalty on 53 minutes after Wilfried Ndidi appeared to shove Charlie Daniels to the turf in the box - referee Lee Probert waving away Bournemouth protests to award them another spot kick.

Well done #LCFC fans for your acknowledgement of the Leicester explosion victims during #LeiBou. — Leicester Mercury (@Leicester_Merc) March 3, 2018

Steve Cook deflected a fierce Adrien Silva drive over the bar while Wes Morgan crashed a header the wrong side of the upright as Claude Puel's men pressed for an equaliser.

Puel chucked on Kelechi Iheanacho to try and bolster his forward line but the Foxes continued to be frustrated by the amount of fouls that Probert was letting go and their inability to carve glorious opportunities.



Gosling blocked a point blank range shot from Mahrez as the Midlands outfit threw the kitchen sink at the visitors late on, but there was nothing they could do to deny the 27-year-old from stealing the headlines as he fired home past Begovic with the last kick of the game.

