Barcelona legend Lionel Messi can reach an outstanding career landmark if he finds the back of the net against Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

The 30-year-old is just one goal away from reaching a tally of 600 goals with Barcelona and Argentina, his latest of which was a brilliant free-kick in a 1-1 draw on the road to Las Palmas.

Messi currently has 538 goals in Barcelona colors, of which 372 have come in La Liga, and the Argentine forward has found the back of the net a further 61 times with his national team.

Messi has also registered an incredible number of assists throughout his career, with 245 coming with the Blaugrana and 42 for the Albiceleste.

The long-running debate over who is better between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can't even be up for discussion with this latest stat as Real Madrid's Portuguese superstar took a further two years to reach the same amount of career goals.

Unless Barca's No. 10 fails to find the back of the net until 2020 - which let's face it just is not going to happen - then even the most militant of Ronaldo supporters will struggle to argue against Messi's superior goal scoring exploits.