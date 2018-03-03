Liverpool hosts Newcastle in a Premier League matchup at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool enters the game on a terrific run of form, having won its last three games by a combined score of 11-1. The Reds sit third in the league table, just two points behind second-place Manchester United and four points clear of fifth-place Chelsea.

Liverpool has the second leg of its Champions League round of 16 tie just three days after this game, but the side has the luxury of a 5-0 advantage and can thus afford to play its stars against Newcastle.

Newcastle is in 15th but is just two points clear of the dreaded relegation zone. The side started the season, its first back after spending one year in the Championship, but have since fallen back into a relegation battle with just one win in the last 13 league games.

These two sides drew 1-1 when they played earlier this season in another league matchup at Newcastle.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports network

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch stream on NBC Sports' website.