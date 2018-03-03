Mauricio Pochettino Names the Youngster He Sees as the Future of Spurs' Defence

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he has faith in his centre-back options, even if Toby Alderweireld leaves the club in the summer.

The Belgian is reportedly demanding 180k-a-week at Tottenham and the club are not willing to meet these demands. This has led to speculation that Alderweireld is set to leave the club in the summer but Pochettino does not appear too worried.

As reported by football.london, Pochettino spoke about his centre-back options and in particular Juan Foyth, after their 6-1 victory over Rochdale in the FA Cup.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

''We need to think of Juan Foyth too, he is 20 now and a great talent too. He only needs time to adapt himself to the Premier League. He is going to surprise many people. Juan is a great kid with a lot of quality to become one of the fantastic centre-backs in the Premier League and Europe too.''

Not only was the Argentine quick to heap praise on the 20-year-old, he was also keen to acknowledge the impressive partnership of Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez: ''I think it is a fantastic couple, they have a fantastic partnership.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

''Davinson has pace and energy, he is so fast, but he still needs to improve in different aspects and Jan a perfect partner to help him to achieve all that we believe he can achieve. Davinson is a great talent but he is still young.





''Physicality is his [Vertonghen] talent. It is genetic. He runs easily, he is fast – it is his natural condition. He is an athlete. It is up to him, but he could play until he is 40 because his physical condition comes very naturally to him.''

Pochettino's comments will come as welcome relief for Spurs fans, who will no doubt be worried about the possible departure of Alderweireld.