Neymar to Have Entire Wing of Hospital Reserved for Him After Foot Operation

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will have an entire wing of a hospital reserved for him back in Brazil after he undergoes his operation on his injured foot this weekend.

Neymar fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Marseille at the end of February. Brazil's national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has revealed that the 26-year-old is set to be out of action for about three months after this weekend's surgery.

The star is due to have an operation this weekend in a hospital in Brazil as he faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup, and the hospital will apparently be pulling out all the stops to make sure Neymar feels comfortable after his operation.

According to Marca, Hospital Mater Dei in Belo Horizonte will reserve an entire wing of its hospital for the Brazilian superstar and ten companions after the operation is completed.

The surgery is due to take place on Saturday on his fractured metatarsal. The team present with him includes Rodrigo Lasmar, PSG assistant sporting director Maxwell and the doctor who operated on Ronaldo's knee injury back in 2000 - Gerard Saillant.

PSG manager Unai Emery says the club are on the same page as Brazil after the French side previously said that Neymar wouldn't need surgery. According to Sky Sports, the 46-year-old said: "Internally, we speak with much clarity.

"We first listened to our doctor's diagnosis then we've heard Brazil's national team doctor. Since we learned about his injury, we have been seeking the best for both the player and the team in our decision making."