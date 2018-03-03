Paul Pogba's Agent Rubbishes Rift Rumours and Insists That the Frenchman Is Committed to Man Utd

Paul Pogba's agent has insisted that there is no bad blood between the French midfielder and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, despite rumours of a bust-up between the pair.

Pogba scored on his first two Premier League appearances for United but has only scored one goal since, and has struggled to replicate the performances that he was showing earlier in the season.

Recent reports suggested that Pogba was unhappy at Old Trafford and that Mourinho was the cause of this, but Mino Raiola has dismissed the idea that his client could seek a move away in the summer.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"There's no war with Mourinho, Paul wants to win with Manchester United," he told Rai Sport, quoted by the Mirror.

"Of course, if things weren't going well than I'd be ready to do my job, which is to find other solutions for the club and the player. But I don't take anyone anywhere, I'm not a taxi or a plane."

Pogba joined team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Swedish capital Stockholm this week at the opening of a new Padel centre, but refused to answer questions about Mourinho, telling reporters: "I'm only here to support Zlatan and talk about Padel."

Former Manchester United player Paul Ince to Paddy Power: "If you put Paul Pogba into Manchester City’s team, or even Tottenham’s team, you’ll see a better player." — City Watch (@City_Watch) March 2, 2018

The 24-year-old joined United from Juventus for a club record fee last summer, but despite occasional flashes of brilliance he is yet to show the ability that persuaded Mourinho to splash out £89.3m for his services.

Despite his modest goal tally, Pogba has had more success when it comes to creating goals for his team-mates, with ten assists this season. Two of these came in a 3-1 win at Arsenal, when Pogba was also shown a red card.





United are currently 2nd in the Premier League and travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.