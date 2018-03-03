Pep Guardiola Hails Antonio Conte's 'Underappreciated' Legacy as a Tactical Mastermind

Pep Guardiola has described Antonio Conte as a master tactician as the two managers prepare to clash at the Etihad on Sunday.

Chelsea travel to Manchester City with everything to play for as they sit outside of the Champions League places for the first time all season.

City on the other hand go into the game on the back of their second 3-0 thrashing of Arsenal within a week and will be bubbling with confidence at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking to the BBC, Guardiola explained how Conte is going to leave a legacy on English football with his revolutionary tactics.

The Spaniard said: "I think Conte is going to leave something to English football. I am sure of that. What Antonio has done here in the Premier League, maybe the people don't realise.





"He introduced another way to attack with five at the back, another system. A lot of teams, even Arsenal, had to do a lot of imitating to do that. Tactically, he is a master. He did it amazingly with the national team with Italy and when he went to Turin."

Guardiola was not the only manager full of praise for the man who will stand in the opposing dugout this week, with Conte describing Guardiola's Manchester City side as 'unstoppable'.

Conte has also claimed that Manchester City's reign at the top could last for a very long time to the detriment of the Blues and their fellow title challengers.





The Chelsea boss said: "In this moment they seem unstoppable. We must have great admiration. Sometimes it is very difficult to find a weakness in this team. When you work very well and there is a great feeling between the manager and the club, you can work in the way you want, to try to improve your team in the best way.

"Manchester City has the possibility to spend a lot of money. When you link this situation - a good manager, much money to spend in the transfer market, the same ambition - this is the final result."

The 4pm Super Sunday fixture is sure to be a cracker and could be season defining for Chelsea while also determining how few games City will need to be confirmed as Premier League Champions.