PHOTO: Leaked Germany Away Kit Hints at Retro Pattern Ahead of 2018 World Cup

The German national team are already one of the hot favourites to win the World Cup this summer - a feeling that only increased after their second string side coasted through the Confederations Cup.

Although all football fans will be backing their home nations throughout the competition this summer - unless you're Italian or Dutch of course - Die Mannschaft may have just become everyone's second favourite side after their proposed away kit for the competitions was leaked online.

The reliable ITK of kit leaks Footy Headlines have released a number of photos depicting what could be Germany's away kit for the competition in Russia this summer.

Latest kit leaked from the ever reliable @Footy_Headlines - Germany away kit for the World Cup.



How do I pre-order this now? pic.twitter.com/LhoaY8ezeh — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) March 3, 2018

(You may also like PHOTO: Leaked Arsenal Jacket Hints at Nostalgic Maroon Kit Ahead of 2018/19 Season)

This 🇩🇪 kit is just stunning! pic.twitter.com/2D6OAPcFCY — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) March 3, 2018

The kit's pattern bears a striking resemblance to those worn by Die Mannschaft during the 1980's and 1990's - a common trend with recent kits that have been released by adidas.

With the colour officially being labelled 'EQT Green', this impressive and nostalgic design could be the last Germany kist to ever have four stars above the national team crest.