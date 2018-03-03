Report Claims That Arsene Wenger Held 'Honest & Frank' 30-Minute Inquest After Man City Loss

Back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Manchester City forced Arsène Wenger to hold a post-match meeting with his players on Thursday.

With the pressure that Wenger is finding himself under growing each week, the Daily Mail claim that the Frenchman called the 30-minute meeting to have an 'honest and frank' talk with the players, warning them over their future in north London.

Wenger was uncharacteristically late to attend his post-match media commitments after the game on Thursday, with it now being known that the Arsenal manager was warning his players that there would be a big upheaval at the Emirates this summer if performances don't improve.

The club's disappointing, albeit far from surprising, defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final lead to criticism being hurled at Arsenal - largely because of their underwhelming performance.

However, when Pep Guardiola's side travelled to the Emirates a few days later, it was the Gunners' pride and commitment that was scrutinised by fans and the media after an equally dismal display.

Questions continue to be asked over Wenger's future at the club but the Arsenal manager is keeping his cards close to his chest - a tactic which backfired last season with the Gunners missing out on Champions League football.

With a successful Europa League campaign seeming to be Arsenal's only way back into Europe's most prestigious competition next season, Wenger now has to prepare his squad for an upcoming fixture against an AC Milan side who are rejuvenated following a change in manager.