Roberto Firmino Hints at Radical Change in Appearance for Summer World Cup

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino is not shy from changing his appearance from time to time having been known to be a frequent visitor of the barber, but the Brazilian has revealed that he could be set for a drastic transformation ahead of the World Cup.

Firmino has been in scintillating form this season leading the line for Liverpool having scored 22 goals in 38 appearances which has led to Brazil's national manager Tite confirming he is set for his World Cup debut in Russia, and he revealed he needs a a hairstyle to match the occasion - just minus the hair...

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino has revealed to SporTV that he is considering to make a big change in his looks ahead of the World Cup, with the likelihood of going totally bald. pic.twitter.com/VBDsXICZ7f — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) March 1, 2018

In an interview with SporTV the 26-year-old revealed he is contemplating a drastic change in his looks by going bald, a likely tribute to Ronaldo whose previous haircut is as synonymous as his exceptional ability.

Whilst he is unlikely to replicate Ronaldo's bizarre trim which was on show during Brazil's World Cup triumph in 2002, the 26-year-old will certainly be the centre of attention should he shave off his locks and not to mention his karate kick celebration will look all the more cooler.

Sandra Behne/GettyImages

The player affectionately known as 'Bobby' by Liverpool fans is not shy of changing things up having previously grown a ponytail and the excitement is certainly palpable amongst Liverpool supporters, here are how they reacted to the news of Firmino's potential new look...