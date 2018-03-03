Spurs New-Boy Lucas Moura 'Excited' By Opportunity to Play in North London

After a barren seven months at Paris Saint-Germain, Brazilian international Lucas Moura has stated he delight at joining Premier League giants, Tottenham Hotspur.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil (quotes via HITC), the 25-year-old revealed that after a difficult first half of the season - during which he was ostracised from the PSG first team - he is glad to have the opportunity to play football again:

"I spent a very difficult seven months at PSG, I was not playing, I was training and going home, so it’s difficult for a player.

"So when that opportunity to play in a big team like Tottenham came, and when I got here I saw the facilities and the players, it got me very excited. So that’s how I said, very happy about it.”

(You may also be interested in 'He Loves Football': Ryan Mason Praises Tottenham's Erik Lamela & His Passion for the Beautiful Game)

Since his £25m move to North London, Lucas Moura has flourished. Notably in the FA Cup, the Brazilian international scored on his debut against Rochdale, before creating two further goals in the fourth round replay at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur play Juventus in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night