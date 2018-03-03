Tottenham Flop Vlad Chiriches Pens New Deal in Italy & Extends Napoli Stay Until 2022

Romanian centre-back Vlad Chiricheș has extended his contract with S.S.C. Napoli until 2022, the club have confirmed.

The former Tottenham defender joined the Ciucciarelli back in 2015 for just over £6m, ending an awful two-year spell in north London.

Chiricheș made just 43 appearances with Spurs during his time in England and game time hasn't been easier to come by since moving to Naples, wearing the famous light blue of Napoli just 41 times across all competitions.

Although the 28-year-old has been fighting for a place in Maurizio Sarri's first-team, the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Raúl Albiol and Lorenzo Tonelli are all ahead of Chiricheș in the pecking order at the Stadio San Paolo.

Napoli have been one of the most exciting teams in Italy to watch this season and the Ciucciarelli currently sit four points ahead of Juventus in the Serie A table - albeit having played one game more than the Bianconeri.

However, their domestic form hasn't been shining through in Europe this year and Napoli have already been dumped out of the Champions League and Europe League during the campaign.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

(You may also like 3 Key Battles That Could Decide Napoli's Clash With Roma on Saturday)





After failing to progress in a group that included Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenoord, Napoli dropped down into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Sarri's side were given the tough task of trying to make it past German side RB Leipzig and Die Roten Bullen secured their passage through thanks to the away goals rule - setting up a match against Zenit Saint-Petersburg for a place in the quarter-finals.