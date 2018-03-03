VIDEO: Snow Joke! Carlisle Volunteers Clear Brunton Park Snow in Super Time-Lapse Footage

It wouldn't be a surprise to say that the weather in the UK this week has had a huge impact on sporting events up and down the country.

The so-called 'Beast from the East' has battered Great Britain with tonnes of snow, icy winds and temperatures that are usually unheard of around this time of year.

Football has inevitably been hit by the cold weather conditions with a number of games called off due to fan safety concerns - like the Aston Villa and Wolves games - but if Carlisle United's grounds team, helped ably by a team of volunteers, is anything to go by maybe clubs around the UK should have done more to get matches up and running.

👀 Four hours work condensed into 50 seconds - watch the Blue Army clear the Brunton Park pitch via our time lapse 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/VC5BVP9PKL — Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) March 3, 2018

The stunning time lapse above shows how fans of the League Two side helped to clear the snow off the field of play over a four-hour period, and allow for their home game at Brunton Park against Grimsby Town to go ahead - one of only two fixtures to go ahead in the whole division on Saturday.

The Cumbrian town will have been well prepared for the incoming winter storm and just proves that, with a decent plan in place, unless conditions are absolutely treacherous, matches can indeed go ahead despite the elements.

