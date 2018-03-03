Watford 1-0 West Brom: Hornets Edge Scrappy Game to Leave West Brom Further Adrift at the Bottom

A Troy Deeney goal 15 minutes from time was enough for Watford to claim a precious victory over West Brom, who are looking more and more likely to be relegated from the Premier League.

Both sides came into the game focused on slightly different relegation battles. Watford sit 10th but remain an outside bet for a drop into the Championship, sitting just six point off the bottom three. West Brom, however, are seven points from safety and looking in real danger of going down.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Watford came into the game having lost just one of their last four, and the Baggies had not won a game since the middle of January. The previous meeting between these two sides was a thrilling 2-2 draw, with Richarlison equalising in the dying moments - but this game was less of a classic.

The game began with both sides struggling to break each other down. The first half was full of crosses into the box that rarely beat the first man, although West Brom did find themselves with an early chance however when the ball fell to Grzegorz Krychowiak who volleyed toward goal, Adrian Mariappa making an important block to steer it behind.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

The match did start to open up towards the end of the half and in the 38th minute, Daryl Janmaat had the game's best chance when Roberto Pereyra played him through on goal, only for the Dutchman's shot to be well saved by Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The second half saw the game spring into life with chances for Salomon Rondon and Richarlison going begging within the first 10 minutes of the restart. Spaces began to open up in the middle of the park and Watford in particular were creating more in the final third.

The Hornets thought they had scored with 15 minutes left to play when Stefano Okaka swivelled and shot, only for Kieran Gibbs to block on the line - but their despair was short-lived. Deeney was sent through on goal minutes later after West Brom failed to play the offside trap and he finished sublimely into the net past an onrushing Foster.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Despite some late West Brom pressure, Watford held on to claim three points that all but confirm their Premier League survival.

West Brom remain rock bottom of the table and are now sitting eight points adrift of safety. The Baggies are facing falling out of the Premier League for the first time since 2009.