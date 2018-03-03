Zinedine Zidane Insists He Has No Worries About Isco Attitude After Substitution Against Espanyol

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane insists he is unconcerned by the attitude or poor form from Isco after the Spaniard reacted angrily to being substituted in the club's defeat to Espanyol.

The 25-year-old has been a shadow of his former self this season despite having cemented his place in Zidane's team last term having played a vital role in helping the club to secure a La Liga and Champions League double.

Isco's woes on the field have resulted in just four league starts since the turn of the year as he has fallen out of favour with his manager, and his frustrations appeared to boil over on Tuesday after he was pulled from the encounter with Espanyol after 69 minutes following a lacklustre performance.

The 25-year-old was visibly disgruntled by being from the game, but his manager insisted there is no issue with how Isco dealt with the situation.

"I don't think it was anything abnormal," Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Getafe, via Goal.

"He wasn't happy about coming off, but that's the case with most players. He has a great attitude, trains well and everyone at the club loves him.

"There's nothing to worry about there. If a player is angry about being substituted then that is normal."

Isco has managed just six goals in 32 appearances this season as he appears to have mirrored Real Madrid's patchy form, as the club currently sit in third place in La Liga 15 points adrift of leaders Barcelona after a less than impressive league campaign to date.