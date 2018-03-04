Alan Pardew Insists 'There's a Lot to Play for' Despite Losing Fifth Game in a Row to Watford

Alan Pardew was keen to state that 'there is still a lot to play for' despite his side suffering a 1-0 defeat against Watford - a defeat which leaves the Baggies nine points adrift from safety.

West Brom defended well throughout the game and were perhaps unlucky not to have taken something away from Vicarage Road. A failed offside trap in the 75th minute was their downfall, with Troy Deeney taking advantage of the Baggies' mistake.

Despite his side suffering their fifth defeat in a row in the Premier League, Pardew was keen to focus on the positives and avoid any talk about his uncertain future at the club.

He said to Sky Sports after the game: ''People will turn this situation into a personal situation with myself, but it's about West Brom, it's not about me. If the consequences are I lose my job, that will be what it is.

''All I can hope and what was on the surface today from the players was a commitment to try to address the situation. We know it's very, very tough. There's nine games left, there's a lot of to play for.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

''A win can change the dynamic, but of course, when you look at our win ratio and our goal ratio you question that. So we've got to try to get a win and go from there.''

Pardew was keen to focus on the improvement in performance from last week's defeat to Huddersfield despite falling short yet again.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

''When you get a performance like last week that looks disjointed and not quite right, you get frustrated. We were frustrated with our performance, nothing else. It's difficult to be frustrated with anyone's individual performance today. We had better displays in the team than the Watford players, but it didn't work out for us.

''If our fans are honest on reflection, and they were excellent, they'll see a committed performance today. But unfortunately when the ball doesn't go in the back of the net, it's a bit frustrating. It's an area we've struggled with all year.

''Sometimes you just need something to go in off a backside, or anything. It's a process of staying true to your profession. That's what I'll do, I hope it's what my players will do. In terms of building on that performance there is something to build on.''