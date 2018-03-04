Angry Milan Star Suso Taunts Sergej Milinkovic-Savic After Spitting Incident in Coppa Clash

Milan's Spanish midfielder Suso laid into Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after learning that the Serbian spat at him during their Coppa Italia semi-final last week.

Milinkovic-Savic was booked for a foul on Suso in extra-time of that match and appeared to spit at his opponent as he berated him for going down too easily.

Milinkovic-Savic was denied by Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the subsequent penalty shoot-out as the Rossoneri won 5-4 to progress to the final against Juventus. Suso did not participate in the shoot-out, having been substituted with 12 minutes remaining.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Suso claims he did not realise that Milinkovic-Savic had spat at him until Donnarumma filled him in after the game.

"Donnarumma told me so, but I did not think it was true," the former Liverpool man told Gazzetta dello Sport, quoted in the Metro. "Then my mother sent me the news, the spit.

"These are things that must never be done – I never do them – but everyone is different. And in any case we are in the final, not him."

Milinkovic-Savic's performances this season have seen him linked with a move to Manchester United. He has scored 11 goals for Lazio, who currently occupy the fourth Champions League spot in Serie A.

The Biancocelesti lost 1-0 to Juventus on Saturday and could slip out of the top four if Inter beat their city rivals when their Milan derby clash is rearranged after being postponed following news of the death of Davide Astori.

The win against Lazio extended Milan's unbeaten run to 13 games, dating back to December. They are still eight points outside of the Champions League places though.