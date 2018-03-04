Arsenal Eye Ambitious Move for World Cup Winning Coach to Succeed Arsene Wenger This Summer

Arsenal are believed to have began their hunt for a successor to their under-fire manager Arsène Wenger - who is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of season after nearly 22 years with the club.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Gunners board will look to break the bank and bring in current German national team boss Joachim Löw, who is contracted to the world champions until 2020.

The 58-year-old hasn't managed at club levels since 2004, but has won one World Cup and a Confederations Cup during his time in charge of his home nation.

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror have claimed that Arsenal will look for a more youthful heir to Wenger, with 35-year-old Man City coach Mikel Arteta rumoured to be ready to step into the Frenchman's shoes. However, the reports suggest the Gunners will face stiff competition from another of Arteta's former clubs, Everton, who are also interested in bringing in the Spaniard.

After being comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Manchester City twice in a row - in the Carabao Cup Final and the Premier League - Arsenal seem to have finally lost patience with their veteran manager. Despite leading the Gunners to the only unbeaten Premier League season in history back in 2002, the 68-year-old hasn't won his side a league title since 2004.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to be without their star defender Nacho Monreal for their tricky trip to Brighton on Sunday afternoon, after the former-Málaga man has failed to recover from a back injury suffered against Man City in the Carabao Cup Final.

The Gunners will be desperate to bounce back from their poor run of recent, but will need to be at their best to beat the stubborn Seagulls.