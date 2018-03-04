Banned Liverpool Fan Warns Reds Supporters 'Bite Your Tongue' in Passionate Twitter Post

A Liverpool supporter who was banned from Anfield for obscene language has warned other Reds fans not to let their passion get the better of them.

Tom Cross and his father were escorted out of Anfield two weeks after the incident, in which he had called Tottenham striker Harry Kane a "cheating horrible c***" after scoring a controversial late penalty.

Cross explained what had happened on Twitter, accepting his punishment but also urging other Liverpool fans to watch their language.

A warning to Passionate Liverpool fans. Please retweet pic.twitter.com/YUa3yEDZUH — Tom Cross (@Tommycross91) March 2, 2018

"At the Tottenham game I was by the tunnel at the end of the game, all the emotion of Salah scoring then Harry Kane scoring from a controversial penalty boiling up inside me," wrote Cross.

"For the first time in 20 years I shouted at a player and called Harry Kane a cheating horrible c*** totally in the heat of the moment. I let the passion I have for Liverpool Football Club go to my head.

"Two weeks later myself and my dad (season ticket holder 56 years) were removed from our seats and escorted out the ground by two stewards and four police officers. We had our season tickets taken off us and were told they were investigating my actions.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"Only 24 hours before our next home game we have rang up to find out I am banned from Anfield for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

"This is a warning to every other passionate Liverpool fan, bite your tongue, don't let your emotion get the better of you because they will punish you for it."

The response on Twitter was mostly sympathetic.

This is ridiculous , much prefer passionate fans to corporate iPad using tourists — Blue Steve (@HighamSteve) March 2, 2018

This is a disgrace and amounts to social cleansing of the fanbase. Long term ST holders don't spend in the megastore, the clubs would rather have tourists in the seats. We've been doing it for years. — Sibs (@SibsMUFC) March 2, 2018

Football in England 2018. Ridiculous. As an Evertonians I've called players in a Blue shirt worse than that this season. My punishment? I have to attend every game until the end of season. — Frank McKenna (@DowntownFrank) March 3, 2018

The first game of Cross' ban was Saturday's match against Newcastle, which Liverpool won 2-0 to move up to 2nd in the Premier League.