Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Rues Mahrez's 'Moment of Magic' as Leicester Salvage Late Equaliser

Eddie Howe has been left to rue the 'moment of magic' from Riyad Mahrez as Bournemouth conceded a last-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with Leicester City.

The Cherries boss was a picture of frustration as he spoke to his club's official site about the Foxes star's 97th-minute leveller that cost his team all three points.



The visitors to the King Power stadium had led through Joshua King's 35th-minute penalty and were seconds away from securing a victory that would have lifted them into the top half of the Premier League table.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Mahrez's wonderful free kick with the last kick of the match condemned Bournemouth to a share of the spoils, and Howe failed to hide his annoyance when quizzed on the goal in the aftermath of the contest.

He said: "I thought we had to show a different side to our normal game. We really did dig in, defend a lot of balls into the box and our defensive mindset was excellent.

"The goalkeeper and defenders put their bodies on the line, we weathered a mini storm but I thought we'd be OK. A moment of magic killed us at the end."

A big effort from the lads, but we're denied all three points late on...#LEIBOU 🦊 1-1 🍒 (FT) pic.twitter.com/6JuvGEPvmI — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 3, 2018

(You may also be interested in Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth: Mahrez Nets Last Gasp Equaliser in Entertaining Draw)



Bournemouth's players threw everything they could at Leicester to deny the hosts a point in a match that, whilst shy of genuine clear cut opportunities, was an entertaining spectacle.

Howe, however, was left to reflect on dropping two points as he continued to eye a top 10 finish in England's top flight against a side that had been playing well at home under Claude Puel.

Conceded in "Fergie-time", how was the game still going on after 6 added minutes — Stuart Wonden (@stuartwonden) March 3, 2018

He added: "We were into seven minutes of added time and felt the final whistle was seconds away. It's a frustration not to get over the line, but it wasn't to be, credit to Leicester.

"We could have had a second penalty earlier in the second half but it wasn't be, but from then on we defended our goal really well. Credit to the moment that Mahrez produced, in my mind I'm analysing the wall, giving away the free-kick in the first place and those thoughts are flashing through my mind at the time.

"It's the last kick of the game and it's a great strike. We were good value for the win but it wasn't to be today."