Cenk Tosun Insists He's Settling Into 'Difficult' English Football After Goal Against Burnley

Everton striker Cenk Tosun netted his first goal for the club during the 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Saturday, and admitted he hopes it will be the catalyst for change going forward.
The Turkish hitman, signed by the club in January from Besiktas for £27m, has failed so far to work his way into the starting XI and rack up a good run of games, and the forward has admitted he has found the going tough over the past couple of months since the move.
He said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "I’m very disappointed because of the result but I am also happy because of the goal. I will keep working and hopefully will score in the next game [against Brighton at Goodison next Saturday] as well.
"It’s good for my confidence because England is a tough league. It was not easy to settle in here but now I feel better, I feel sharper and I hope I will play better and score more goals in the next few weeks.
"In the first weeks it was difficult for me but now I feel more used to it and it’s getting better all the time."
Cenk Tosun has scored his 1st goal for @Everton (5th app). He’s the 1st Turkish player to score a PL goal since Jem Karacan for Reading v Fulham, May 2013 pic.twitter.com/mAagvm9m2K— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 3, 2018
Tosun arrived at Goodison Park with a big reputation. He scored 41 league goals for Besiktas over four seasons and was on target in this season's Champions League in the group stages. Clearly the 26-year-old has good finishing instincts, and maybe his goal against Burnley will serve as an opener of the floodgates.