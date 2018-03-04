Cenk Tosun Insists He's Settling Into 'Difficult' English Football After Goal Against Burnley

Everton striker Cenk Tosun netted his first goal for the club during the 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Saturday, and admitted he hopes it will be the catalyst for change going forward.

The Turkish hitman, signed by the club in January from Besiktas for £27m, has failed so far to work his way into the starting XI and rack up a good run of games, and the forward has admitted he has found the going tough over the past couple of months since the move.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "I’m very disappointed because of the result but I am also happy because of the goal. I will keep working and hopefully will score in the next game [against Brighton at Goodison next Saturday] as well.





"It’s good for my confidence because England is a tough league. It was not easy to settle in here but now I feel better, I feel sharper and I hope I will play better and score more goals in the next few weeks.

"In the first weeks it was difficult for me but now I feel more used to it and it’s getting better all the time."

Cenk Tosun has scored his 1st goal for @Everton (5th app). He’s the 1st Turkish player to score a PL goal since Jem Karacan for Reading v Fulham, May 2013 pic.twitter.com/mAagvm9m2K — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 3, 2018

Tosun arrived at Goodison Park with a big reputation. He scored 41 league goals for Besiktas over four seasons and was on target in this season's Champions League in the group stages. Clearly the 26-year-old has good finishing instincts, and maybe his goal against Burnley will serve as an opener of the floodgates.

