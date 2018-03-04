Diego Simeone Insists Lionel Messi 'Cannot be Controlled' Ahead of Crunch Barcelona Clash

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has insisted Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi 'cannot be controlled', as he prepares to take his side to the Nou Camp on Sunday for a top of the table clash.

Barca lead the way in La Liga by just five points now after dropping points against Las Palmas in midweek, and the Blaugrana are in for their toughest game of the season - certainly on paper - when Atleti come to town.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Los Cholconeros destroyed Leganes 4-0 with all four goals coming from Antoine Griezmann, and will really fancy their chances against the stuttering leaders.

But Simeone is wary of the threat posed by talisman Messi, and he said as quoted by Sport: "Facing a player like Lionel, there are no strategies, you can't control him because he's naturally gifted. The game leads to different situations. I've always said in a game anything can happen and we have to move him where we want him."

Atleti certainly do need to be wary; Messi is having another fine season in La Liga and is currently the division's top goalscorer with 23.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The Argentine is arguably the best player in the world again at the moment, with Cristiano Ronaldo only just hitting top gear after a poor start - the Portuguese is now up to 16 goals in the league.

Barca will need their magician at his very best on Sunday, in what is definitely the biggest game of the season for both sides.

