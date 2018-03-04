Eden Hazard Names His Pick for PFA Player of the Year & Outlines His Top 3 Premier League Stars

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed who he is choosing for this year's PFA Player of the Season - Manchester City superstar and international teammate, Kevin De Bruyne.

Hazard clearly recognises the midfield maestro as being one of the stand-out players in the English top flight, but believes he has been second to none this term and will cast his vote for the 26-year-old to be honoured as such.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

De Bruyne is the current favourite to scoop the end of season award, and it is not difficult to see why. His stats of seven goals and 16 assists so far, on top of his consistent high level of play have really set him apart.

The fact that Manchester City are coasting to the league title this year with De Bruyne at the forefront of everything brilliant the team does is a testament to his world class ability.

Hazard said of him, while speaking to Sky Sports: "He is the best. He has got everything. He defends, crosses the ball, assists and scores in big games. He's fantastic. He's clever on and off the pitch.

"He's in full confidence as he's playing in the best team in the Premier League this year. When he's on the pitch with good players, he's one of the best in the world. Every time he has the ball at his feet he can do something magic."

The two international teammates will come head to head on Sunday afternoon, as Chelsea travel to the Etihad to play City, and Hazard was keen to stress that there was more to just their team than KdB himself.

He added: "City are a team, though - not just one player. I can tell my team-mates to stop De Bruyne or (Sergio) Aguero but they have 11 players, they are not just two players.





"I'm happy to see Kevin before kick-off but for 90 minutes I'll try to forget he's my friend. I like to make jokes with my friends in the tunnel but as soon as the referee blows the whistle I'm focused on the game.

"After the game - win lose or draw - I will shake his hand and say 'see you in March with the national team'."

Following his glowing report of De Bruyne, Hazard then revealed that on another day he might have considered voting for his friend Mohamed Salah or Harry Kane, and he views the trio as the top talents currently playing in the Premier League.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He added: "I think there are three (best players in the Premier League) - Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.

"I could have also voted for Salah because I played with him and he's my friend but Salah is more a striker than a player."

Hazard will take to the field against De Bruyne on Sunday and be hoping his defensive colleagues can keep him at bay as they travel to the Etihad Stadium for Chelsea versus Manchester City.

