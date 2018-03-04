Everton Make Leicester City Star Primary Summer Target as Toffees Hunt for Striking Firepower

Everton are rumoured to have made signing Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy their primary goal in the summer transfer window, as the Toffees desperately seek some firepower in the final third of the field.

As reported by the Mirror, the 31-year-old is likely to be keen on a move to Merseyside, given that he could increase his current £100k-per-week contract and link up with his former international teammate Wayne Rooney. Vardy has been in fine form the Foxes so far this season, scoring 15 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for his side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Everton slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with the Toffees' lack of clinical finishing in-front of goal costing them dealing. Despite January signing Cenk Tosun scoring his first goal for the club, Everton are unhappy with their frontline options, and see Vardy as a reliable option to lead the line next season.

Vardy's fairytale rise from England's lower league to Premier League greatness has been one of the most impressive stories of footballing perseverance in recent years, as the goal-machine went from starring for Fleetwood Town in the Conference Premier to winning the Premier League title with the Foxes in 2016.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce his back at the club's travelling support after they booed his side off the pitch after their abject defeat to Burnley.

The former-England manager claimed that "everyone has an opinion", but that it is ultimately he who is responsible for the decision-making at the club.