FanView: Spurs' Players Should Look Past the Money & Hold Faith That Something Special Is Coming

For a Spurs fan, the thought of losing one of their top players is a scary one.

In recent years Tottenham supporters have been through the heart-break of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric being snatched from their beloved club by the Spanish enemy. You know, Real Madrid.

But the last two years felt different. Spurs fought for the title, the team really came together, and everyone was talking about what a joy Tottenham were to watch. Harry Kane pledged his future to his boyhood team, and it felt like finally Spurs may be achieving enough to keep hold of key names. But then comes the summer, and Kyle Walker departs.

.@spursofficial, my teammates and the fans. From the bottom of my heart... pic.twitter.com/EtuFndqGZF — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 14, 2017

Rumours are rife that Tottenham cannot agree terms for a new contract for Belgium centre-back Toby Alderweireld. This is a situation that has been rumbling on since last season, and it appears to be about an issue commonly brought up about the north London side; wages.

Spurs are known for being stubborn with their wage structure, and there are fair reasons behind it. They want to show that they are in control and cannot be bullied by a player and their agent. They want players to come to the club because they want to wear the Lilywhite shirt, in turn avoiding the players who follow money instead of passion.

There are positives behind this strategy - as Mauricio Pochettino has a side of players that believe in the club's philosophy, fight for each other and want to prove together that they can compete with the best.

There is the obvious downside though. Spurs have world-class players in their squad. Kane is arguably the best striker around. Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen could quite possibly be the strongest centre-back pairing in the league. Christian Eriksen is vital to Tottenham's success and Mousa Dembele simply cannot be stopped by anyone who comes up against him.

These players are at the top of their profession and as happy as they are at the north London club, problems are naturally going to arise when they discover that they are being paid considerably less than their Premier League rivals.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Mousa Dembele belongs amongst the greats of the game!



Do you agree? Have your say 👇 pic.twitter.com/VActcAdiMO — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 23, 2018

This issue was brought to light by left-back Danny Rose in the summer. Although a lot of the interview was insulting and angering to a Spurs fan, the part about knowing what he is worth did make many question the club's stance on wages.

With rumour after rumour about Alderwerield leaving the club in the summer, the popular view is 'do whatever he wants to keep him at the club'. After years of struggling to fight with the top teams, Spurs now are a top team - so close to winning the league, so close to winning trophies, and selling star names puts that standing in jeopardy.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Thinking back to when Bale was sold in 2013, the Welshman was the star in that Tottenham side when he left for Spain, and was head and shoulders above everyone else at the time.

Spurs now have a team of stars. Yes Harry Kane is their leader, but there are so many world-class players. It is not one person with Tottenham's success on their shoulders, it is a team capable of achieving brilliant things.

This Spurs side have not yet lifted a trophy, but it surely is only a matter of time. With the quality and potential that the team possesses, you would imagine that the only reason someone would walk away from Tottenham right now is for money.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

How damaging could it be to match the wages of other teams? The only risk could be that players might come to the club just for the money rather than the project, but there's ways around that, for example paying players on performance. They start at a lower wage and it will increase down to performance.

Spurs may not be up there fighting for the title like the last two years, but there is something special about this Tottenham team. Spurs fans are excited. There is belief, there is a feeling that the Lilywhite's are on the edge of something amazing.

So not only would you ask the club to do what it takes to keep their players, you would also ask the players to not linger over the money and instead commit to a club because of its potential.