German Journalist Claims Bayern Will Announce Long-Term Successor to Ancelotti in '3 or 4 Weeks'

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will make an announcement regarding a new manager in "three or four weeks", according to Sportbild journalist Christian Falk.





Falk is known to be pretty reliable when it comes to Bayern news, being the one who first reported that Carlo Ancelotti was going to be sacked earlier this season. He also broke news of Jupp Heynkces coming in as his replacement, as well as news of Leon Goretzka's signing.

Because of a lot of requests: @FCBayern plans to announce the coach for the next season in three, four weeks. That‘s the Deadline @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 3, 2018

Heynckes, meanwhile, has maintained that he will not be at Bayern past the end of the current season, as he only came out of retirement to help them get back on track. Uli Hoeness has tried convincing the German tactician to remain for at least another year, but he has been insistent on going back on holiday as soon as his deal is up.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be the favourite to take over the reins in the summer, but the club are also understood to be considering current Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt manager Niko Kovac.





Most recent reports, however, have linked Freiburg's Christian Streich, who is now thought to be the Bavarians' top choice.

According to Bild, Bayern have contacted Freiburg manager Christian Streich to replace Jupp Heynckes pic.twitter.com/OL45ZYW7SV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 2, 2018

Unless Bayern can somehow convince Heynckes to stay, they will have someone different at the helm next season. The only uncertainty still floating about is who.





As things stand, though, Die Roten are on course to win their sixth straight Bundesliga title, which will be their fourth under Heynckes, who's actually his fourth different spell as their manager.