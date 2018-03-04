Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

Scouts from the club have been watching the Ivorian over the last month as they look to boost their midfield options, and the Mirror report that they are considering a move for the man who was strongly linked with Arsenal in January.

United, meanwhile, have been repeatedly linked with Seri in recent months, but manager Jose Mourinho reportedly has reservations.

The 26-year-old may not have the requisite physicality to fit into his midfield, although he remains one of a number of targets.

Seri has attracted the attention of a number of European clubs after impressing with Nice, and Arsenal have also been linked with a move. The Gunners could be in search of a new midfielder, particularly if Aaron Ramsey departs at the end of the season.

But it could be that Liverpool are the front runners to secure his signature after scouts were seen at Nice's win over Lille on Friday night.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Reds have already completed the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who will arrive in the summer. But they are looking for further reinforcements with James Milner expected to feature less often next season and Philippe Coutinho having departed for Barcelona.

Seri had been close to a move to Barcelona last summer but the transfer collapsed just before the close of the window. He stayed at Nice and has made 21 appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season, scoring once and providing three assists.