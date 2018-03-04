Manchester City Join Top Four Rivals in Race for Fulham Wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon

Premier League leaders Manchester City have entered the race for Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

Rivals Manchester United and Tottenham are understood to have made the 17-year-old a target some time ago, but the Mirror report that City have now thrown their name in the mix.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also said to be monitoring the player, who could spark a real bidding war in the summer - and Fulham should be bracing themselves for offers.

The Cottagers are trying to return to the Premier League next season, and having a player such as Sessegnon in their ranks would do them a whole lot of good if they do make it back. But they are very unlikely to be without him past the summer, with several clubs having lodged an interest in the young star.

City boss Pep Guardiola is thought to be keen on adding English talent to his side next season and has identified the youngster as someone who could come in and boost the team both in ambition and in sticking to stipulations regarding homegrown players.

No player has scored more goals in the English League in 2018 than Ryan Sessegnon (9).



Joint with Sergio Aguero. pic.twitter.com/4ZmZOCzzDU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 3, 2018

The player has scored 14 goals so far this season after rejecting moves to Liverpool and Tottenham last summer in favour of continuing his development with the Championship outfit.

Next summer, though, offers may be hard to turn down, especially given the status of some of the clubs said to be interested in his services. Yet the Cottagers could heighten their chances of keeping him in their fold if they gain promotion to the top flight.