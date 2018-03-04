Mauricio Pochettino Hails Tottenham's 'Patience' Following Routine Win Over Huddersfield

Mauricio Pochettino said that patience was key in Tottenham's simple 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors played very defensively for large periods of the game, allowing Tottenham to create few chances, but Son Heung-min scored a goal in each half as Spurs navigated a potentially tricky fixture.

"I feel so happy, very pleased," Pochettino told Spurs TV. "The performance was good and I’m happy because the three points help us to be in a very good position in the table.





"It’s so important because if we want to have the possibility until the end of the season to fight for the top four, I think this result is so important today."

Asked if he found Huddersfield's defensive approach frustrating, Pochettino said: "No, we need to accept that of course they are going to play in the way that they want, and I think it's most important to find a way to break down the opponent. I think the team showed great patience and quality."

100 - Mauricio Pochettino has reached 100 Premier League wins as a manager in 197 games – the joint-6th quickest alongside Kenny Dalglish. Only Jose Mourinho (142), Alex Ferguson (162), Arsene Wenger (179), Rafa Benitez (181) & Claudio Ranieri (187) reached it in fewer games. Ton pic.twitter.com/MqKt3yKHXE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

Son's goals were his 14th and 15th of the season, and his second brace in four days after scoring two against Rochdale in the FA Cup in midweek.

"I'm very happy for him [Son]," said Pochettino. "He scored twice on Wednesday, his intuition is perfect and helps the team to achieve the things we want, and I'm very pleased with his performance."

Tottenham's next match is arguably one of the biggest in their recent history as they entertain Juventus in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday, with the scores currently locked at 2-2.