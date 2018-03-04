National League Side Woking FC Raising Funds for Player Injury Forces Retirement at Just 28

National League side Woking FC are attempting to raise funds for midfielder Damon Lathrope, who has been forced to retire at the age of 28 after a devastating injury that saw him suffer "life-changing damage to a number of major arteries and veins."

The player, who had only made four appearances for his new side since his move from Torquay United in January, broke his leg whilst playing against Borehamwood on February 24. And rather unfortunately, he won't be able to ever suit up again.

Update on Damon Lathrope: Damon suffered a badly broken leg during our game against Boreham Wood. Sadly, following the injury and various operations, Damon has been left with life changing damage to a number of major arteries and veins.



Read more - https://t.co/PfknpKhqhd — Woking Football Club (@wokingfc) March 3, 2018

“I’m extremely proud of my professional football career and wouldn’t have changed or done anything differently," he said to Woking's official website. I have made my family extremely proud and this makes me very happy.

"I have no regrets but the facts are that this injury will overall end my playing career, I will continue to move forward to the future and have a career in another area of football, off the field, maybe helping to develop players.

"I know I have a lot to offer to the game in other ways than me physically being on the pitch. I’m really disappointed that I didn’t get to fulfil what I had planned at Woking as a player. It’s such a good set up and the plan looked great. I’m going to bring/offer as much to the club in any aspect that I can.

We have set up a Go Fund Me Testimonial page for Damon Lathrope - all funds (less Go Fund Me charges) will go fully to Damon and his family to encourage them as he recovers.



Read more - https://t.co/FSQHZ1oCOd pic.twitter.com/1bGMY23fj4 — Woking Football Club (@wokingfc) March 4, 2018

(You may also be interested in: World Cup Countdown: 16 Weeks to Go - The Prisoner of War & World Cup Winner, Fritz Walter)

The club have since set up a GoFundMe page for the stricken player, who is expecting his second child later this year.

"In just a few short weeks at Woking Damon had already shown himself to be totally professional, great with his teammates and fans and a very positive addition to the squad – he was looking forward to his fresh challenge at the club very much," Woking stated on the said page.

"Previously Damon had been highly respected and valued at Torquay United and Aldershot Town. Obviously this injury is life changing for Damon and his wife Jade, especially as they are expecting their second child in the summer."

At the time of writing £1,950 of the £5000 target had been raised. Feel free to visit here if you would like to contribute as well.