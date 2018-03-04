Peter Stöger Satisfied to Take Home a Point After Dortmund Share the Spoils With RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Stöger was in upbeat mood after watching his side come from behind to earn a share of the spoils against RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.





His side fell behind to a Jean-Kevin Augustin goal just before the half hour mark at the Red Bull Arena, but hit back soon after through a third goal in four games from fit again superstar Marco Reus.

The goal sealed a 1-1 draw for Die Schwarzgelben, a result that leaves Dortmund just a point shy of second placed Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Stöger, dismissed by bottom of the table FC Köln earlier in the season, revealed his pleasure after the game at seeing his side manage to avoid defeat against a dangerous opponent.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

“We did not lose for the 10th game,” the Dortmund coach said at his post-match press conference.

“It was always going to be difficult here and we could have done better in some situations. But what we set out to do was play well, and also be mindful of Leipzig who are very dangerous."





The BVB boss has faced criticism in recent weeks for a perceived negative style of play, though Stöger remained adamant that his side remain on course to achieve their targets, whilst claiming his team must be pleased at taking a point home.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

“Our target is the Champions League and we are in good shape. I have watched a very good Bundesliga game and we must be reasonably satisfied to go home with a point.”





Die Schwarzgelben will look to get back to winning ways next Sunday when they come up against fourth placed Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park.



