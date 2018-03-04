Report Reveals Milan Winger Suso's Enticing Release Clause as Liverpool Weigh Up Move

An Italian report has revealed AC Milan winger Suso's release clause - and it's safe to say it could prompt a few clubs into action this summer.

The Spaniard was excellent for the Rossoneri last term, and this season - despite a poor collective effort - he has been decent again, scoring six goals and assisting four times in Serie A.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Apparently the 24-year-old is available for €40m this summer according to Calciomercato, which is sure to entice a lot of clubs.

Juventus have been keeping a close eye on the Spanish international but Milan have stood firm over their star so far. but may face a battle to keep him in a few months.

Calciomercato transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reckons Premier League side Liverpool are interested in re-signing Suso to provide even more attacking options than they already have.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Suso, who claims he wants to stay at the club, came through the youth ranks at Anfield and went on to make 14 league appearances for the Reds before being sold to Milan in 2014 after a season-long stint with Almeria. His first couple of seasons at San Siro were spent on the periphery and he was again loaned out (to Genoa), but last season was his break out.

Despite a good season, it looks as though his efforts won't count for much; Milan are languishing in seventh and are nine points behind third placed Roma, who occupy the final Champions League place.

