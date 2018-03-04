Sean Dyche Reveals Tactical Switch Was Key to Burnley Victory Over Everton on Saturday

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed a key tactical switch at half time helped pave the way for his side's 2-1 victory over a 10-man Everton on Saturday.

Ashley Barnes' and Chris Wood's second half strikes cancelled out Cenk Tosun's opener for the visitors after a bout of pressure in the second period which forced Everton to crumble, ending the Clarets' run of 11 games without a win.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Having entered the half time break with a one goal deficit, Dyche made the decision to swap Jeff Hendrick with Wood in a bid to test the Toffees' defence with two up front. It was a tweak which proved to be the difference, as his side came from behind to win a Premier League match for the first time in their history.

“We made a tactical switch at half-time and that worked well," Dyche told reporters following the victory - as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

“I didn't want to wait for it to happen. The second half can be like a fresh start. I thought we could affect their back four more with two up there instead of one, especially when they went counter-attacking style when they went ahead and there was less space between the lines for Jeff Hendrick.

1 - This is the first time that Burnley have won a Premier League game after going behind under Sean Dyche (61 games - W1 D12 L48). Character. pic.twitter.com/h8WyIR8YAQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

“Woody and Barnes were a real handful in the second half and they both scored. And [Matt] Lowton's ball was the best pass I've seen in a long time.

“I've often said you can stop every goal, you can always pick it to bits. But equally sometimes I've had to put my hands up to players and say a certain goal can be something you can write off. I thought it was a great pass and a good finish.”

On the spirited performance from his chargers, Dyche added: “We took on the second half with a real energy, purpose and belief in what you do, and that's not easy when you're not on a winning run. It felt like a winning performance and in the end it was that.

“I said at half-time to the players that you have nothing to lose and everything to gain because nobody thinks you can come back and win because you haven't done that historically.

“Overall it was deserved. We'd given a reasonable performance first half and I was very pleased with the mentality of the players when Everton scored, we were soon back on it and created chances.”