West Brom Considering Managerial Options as Relegation to the Championship Looms

West Brom are to again review manager Alan Pardew's position as manager at the Hawthorns, after the team were beaten yet again on Saturday.

The Baggies fell to a 1-0 defeat to Watford thanks to a Troy Deeney winner - their sixth in a row in the Premier League.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Albion remain at the foot of the table and are now eight points adrift of safety with just nine games to play.

As reported by the Mail, owner Guochuan Lai and chief executive Mark Jenkins are now debating what to do, with the club slipping closer and closer to the England's second tier.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

The debate is whether to give Pardew a chance to turn things around or sack the Englishman now and bring in someone to prepare for life in the Championship.

One man who could come in to replace Pardew according to the paper is Ostersunds manager Graham Potter. The Englishman impressed by masterminding an unlikely victory for the Swedish side against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Under pressure Pardew, who has only won one Premier League game since his appointment in November, said after the defeat to the Hornets: "I’ve got no message for the board. It’s not anything to do with that.

"I’m employed to be the manager of the football club, I try and put out a team that I think has got a chance of delivering the win. It’s a tough business, we’re playing tough teams. Every team’s going to make it very difficult, as Leicester will next week."

