Zinedine Zidane Remains Coy on Fitness of Key Real Madrid Pair Following Getafe Win

Zinedine Zidane has admitted that there is still doubt over the availability of both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric ahead of next week's Champions League last-16 second-leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfield duo have been on the sidelines with injuries and missed Saturday's 3-1 league win over Getafe.

Kroos has been attempting to recover from a knee ligament sprain, while Modric has a hamstring problem.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

And Zidane is still uncertain over whether or not they will play against PSG just days before the game.





"They still have not trained with us," said the Frenchman - quoted by Goal. "We'll have to see on Sunday if they do [train]. I can't tell you anything. Today has not changed anything from yesterday. We'll see if they train with the ball [on Sunday].

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"I will never regret injuries. If they can't be with us, other players will play. The only thing we have is to look at Tuesday and see who we are going to go with.

"We have two days to see how Luka and Toni are. I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do and what we have planned. What I want is for all of us to travel. I hope everyone trains on Monday, but I don't know."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Zidane will return to France for the first time as a coach when he takes his side to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. But he has played down the significance of that, instead focusing on the challenge for he and his players on the pitch.

"It's true that it's going to be the first time for me," he added. "Even if I go to France for the first time as a coach, I will prepare the game as usual.

"We're just going to think about the game. We know it's going to be very complicated. We'll have to get our hands dirty to win it."