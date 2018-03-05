6 Players Who Stepped Up and Made the Biggest Impact This Weekend

This weekend provided yet another action-packed round of Premier League football.

Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion distanced themselves from the relegation scrap, while Manchester City all but prised the league title from Chelsea's grasp.

But there were a number of individuals who really made the difference - players who took it upon themselves to ensure their side continued to fight or thrive in their respective journeys. And with that in mind, here's six players who stepped up for the good of their side...

Son Heung-min

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Son Heung-min showed once again this weekend just how influential he can be for Tottenham Hotspur.

During Spurs' 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley on Saturday, chances for Harry Kane, Dele Alli or Christian Eriksen to secure a vital Champions League-chasing three points were sparse. However, the 25-year-old was only too happy to maintain the north Londoners' sublime recent run of form.

The South Korean's brace extended Mauricio Pochettino's outfit's unbeaten stretch across all competitions to 17 games, and following Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, it confirmed a five-point buffer over the Blues in the final top four spot.

Riyad Mahrez

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Although Leicester City will most likely end up drawing a close on a somewhat nothing season come May, maintaining a relatively high position in the Premier League brings with it a generous monetary reward.





On Saturday, it looked as though the Foxes were set to succumb to their second top-flight defeat in four games after Bournemouth's Josh King converted from the penalty spot shortly before the break.

However, Riyad Mahrez's both deceptive and delightful free-kick in the seventh minute of second half stoppage time allowed Claude Puel's side to claim a draw; with the magic 40 point mark now only three away.

Bernardo Silva

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It was clear to see from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's reaction at the full-time whistle what his side's 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday meant to both him personally and his quest for the Premier League title.

The victory all-but hands the Citizens this season's championship crown and the Catalan manager can thank midfielder Bernardo Silva for securing the vitalist of wins.

Most had not retaken their seats when the Portugal international stole in behind Marcos Alonso and broke the deadlock after just 34 second-half seconds. The goal that leaves City four wins away from becoming five-time English top-flight champions.

Loris Karius

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Although the majority of plaudits once again rest at the doors of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mance following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, Loris Karius' (arguably) match-winning save also deserves a large chunk of recognition.





The German has been regularly lambasted this term by the media as well as Reds fans for a whole host of different reasons, from indecision to underwhelming displays between the sticks.





However, his stunning stop to deny Toon's Mohamed Diame in first half added time with the scores at 1-0 could well become imperative in the Merseysiders' Champions League chase come the end of this term.

Andre Ayew

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Since the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal in December of last year, Swansea City have looked a side reborn.





The Welsh outfit currently find themselves three points clear from danger with the number of games those below have to catch up dwindling away; a stark contrast to the conditions the 52-year-old arrived under.

However, another impressive feat the Portuguese manager has achieved in his short time was the recapture of Andre Ayew from West Ham United, who, against his former side on Saturday, produced a scintillating display alongside his younger brother to help the Swans stroll to a 4-1 win.

Although he did not find the back of the net himself, his assist for Ki Sung-yueng's opener allowed Swansea the perfect start; something they went on to build on handsomely.

Matthew Lowton

A true unsung hero in Burnley's 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday - the north west side's first since December - was right back Matthew Lowton.

Usually when 28-year-old is called upon, his manager Sean Dyche is guaranteed a solid showing. But this weekend the Englishman provided a little more than that.

In a contest that was admittedly lacking quality for sustained periods, the Chesterfield-born former Leeds United and Sheffield United academy product shone - turning provider for Ashley Barnes' crucial equaliser 10 minutes after the break.

The result extended the Clarets' points buffer to three over Leicester, a win that could potentially take Burnley to Europe should one of the season-ending top four lift the FA Cup.

