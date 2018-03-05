Arsenal Fans React to What Mesut Ozil Did When Brighton Scored Twice in Embarrassing Gunners Defeat

If you have an Arsenal fan in your life, make sure you check in on them and make sure they're okay.

Gunners are in meltdown after the club's recent poor form was extended by an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal fans have not had much to cheer about recently. They fell to a poor defeat in the EFL Cup final, they are out of the race for the top four, the performances on the pitch have been uninspired, and they have a manager who doesn't know when to quit. In lieu of anything positive to talk about, Arsenal fans turned their attention to Mesut Ozil's gloves.

It's been a nightmare 30 minutes for Arsenal.



They're being blown away by Brighton, leading to some disgust from their own players...#BHAFC 2-0 #AFC



🔵⚪️ #BHAARS 🔴



LIVE 📲📻: https://t.co/VSmSpV5GNt pic.twitter.com/SJOo4ZcnsX — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) March 4, 2018

When Glen Murray doubled Brighton's lead over the Gunners inside half-an-hour, Mesut Ozil took off his gloves in disgust and threw them to the ground. The reaction caught the eyes of the fans who took to Twitter to share their responses:

Ozil has thrown his gloves off, he's fuming. Shaking his head, muttering under his breath, arms in the air. Looks like he's suffering as much as any fan. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) March 4, 2018

Ozil throws away his gloves in disgust. Don't worry about his cold hands, though. He can afford over 29,000 of these nifty little ones a week... #AFC pic.twitter.com/HoWaKhpckP — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) March 4, 2018

Arsenal have now lost four consecutive matches in all competitions for this first time since 2002. The Gunners have lost eight games since the start of 2018, but their problems go a lot further than the just the last two months.

People getting upset with Ozil because he threw his gloves on the floor after the 2nd goal. Who wouldn't with a defence like ours, Sanchez did it because he ACTUALLY cared about winning. Others clearly don't care enough. — Munny - ♏ (@MakeMineMunny) March 4, 2018

Arsenal's away record has been hampering them for some time. They have only won seven league games in the last 14 months. The Gunners are now 33 points behind league leaders Manchester City and 13 points behind fourth place Tottenham.

Mesut Ozil's game has really gone up a level since he signed his massive new contract.



From 'invisible fanny' to 'grumpy invisible fanny'. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 4, 2018

It's not looking good for Arsenal or Arsene Wenger. Currently in their worst season during the Wenger-era, the Europa League looks to be the only lifeline the Gunners have to salvaging their season. They face the first-leg of a difficult round of 16 draw against AC Milan in their next game.